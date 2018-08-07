Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ghostbusters: P.K.E. Meter
This deluxe kit includes a 4″ mini replica of the Psychokinetic Energy (P.K.E.) Meter from the 1984 classic film, Ghostbusters!
Complete with light and sound features, this cool gadget will help aspiring Ghostbusters to locate and track anything strange in their neighborhood, be it a ghost, paranormal substances, or a cursed artifact. Kit also includes a mini book of full-color stickers.
Trade Paperback
