Harry Potter Weasley & Weasley Magical Mischief Deck and Book

ONE-OF-A-KIND CARD DECK: Includes 40 full-color printed cards filled with profiles of top-selling Wheezes (from puking pastilles to fainting fancies and beyond), and "Words of Weasley" for magical mischief inspiration; all feature eye-catching graphic artwork from the Weasleys' shop

GUIDED JOURNAL: An accompanying book is filled with prompts for jokes, inventions, and creative ideas of all kinds, plus space for brainstorming and journaling; with full-color graphics and movie images throughout

FULL-COLOR STICKERS: Set includes sticker sheet of Weasley product artwork

PERFECT GIFT: A unique gift for fans of the Wizarding World and Harry Potter

OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Wizarding World collectible

SPECIFICATIONS: 40 illustrated cards are 3 x 5 inches, shrink-wrapped in an interior travel case; journal is an 88-page paperback book, 3 x 5 inches; deck and book are packaged in a keepsake magnetic closure box

In order to help honor our planet and reduce waste, we have only shrink wrapped the interior card deck, rather than the keepsake box. Please feel confident that your product is not defective or used. When you open your deck, you will find that the actual cards inside the box are shrink wrapped for protection and to ensure first use by the buyer.Copyright © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment. WIZARDING WORLD characters, names, and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s22)