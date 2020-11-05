Ghostbusters: Ghost Trap

This officially-licensed kit includes a 4″ mini replica of the Ghost Trap from the Ghostbusters films.
Complete with light and sound features, this cool gadget will help aspiring Ghostbusters capture those pesky ghosts on their next ghost hunt. Kit also includes a mini book of full-color stickers.
.
Complete with light and sound features, this cool gadget will help aspiring Ghostbusters capture those pesky ghosts on their next ghost hunt. Kit also includes a mini book of full-color stickers.
.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use