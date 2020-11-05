Ghostbusters: Ghost Trap
RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762473717

USD: $13.95  /  CAD: $18.5

ON SALE: July 6th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Film / Genres / Science Fiction & Fantasy

PAGE COUNT: 16

Trade Paperback
This officially-licensed kit includes a 4″ mini replica of the Ghost Trap from the Ghostbusters films.
Complete with light and sound features, this cool gadget will help aspiring Ghostbusters capture those pesky ghosts on their next ghost hunt. Kit also includes a mini book of full-color stickers.
