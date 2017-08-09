Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Sugar Skull Origami

A mashup of two fun trends — sugar skulls and origami — this illustrated mini kit is perfect for anyone who loves sugar skulls and papercrafts.

Kit includes:

  • 20 sheets of 5-3/4 x 5-3/4 paper in Day of the Dead colors
  • A pair of mini scissors
  • A full-color, 56-page book with illustrated instructions to make a handful of sugar skull origami and kirigami projects
Genre: Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Origami

On Sale: April 10th 2018

Price: $7.95 / $10.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 56

ISBN-13: 9780762463725

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
