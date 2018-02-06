Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Himalayan Mood Lamp

Himalayan Mood Lamp

Made with Real Salt!

by

This mini Himalayan mood lamp is made from real salt and rotates through a rainbow of colors!

While standard Himalayan salt lamps glow orange (or pink), this 2-1/4-inch mood lamp rotates through a full spectrum of colors, each associated with a different mood or emotion to create feelings of tranquility and peace in any working or living space.

Also included is a 2-inch white base with lightbulb and a 32-page book with everything you need to know about your mood lamp and the meanings behind each color.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Popular Culture

On Sale: October 2nd 2018

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762464135

Running Press Mini Editions Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Miniature Editions