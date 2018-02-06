Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Himalayan Mood Lamp
Made with Real Salt!
This mini Himalayan mood lamp is made from real salt and rotates through a rainbow of colors!Read More
While standard Himalayan salt lamps glow orange (or pink), this 2-1/4-inch mood lamp rotates through a full spectrum of colors, each associated with a different mood or emotion to create feelings of tranquility and peace in any working or living space.
Also included is a 2-inch white base with lightbulb and a 32-page book with everything you need to know about your mood lamp and the meanings behind each color.
While standard Himalayan salt lamps glow orange (or pink), this 2-1/4-inch mood lamp rotates through a full spectrum of colors, each associated with a different mood or emotion to create feelings of tranquility and peace in any working or living space.
Also included is a 2-inch white base with lightbulb and a 32-page book with everything you need to know about your mood lamp and the meanings behind each color.
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use