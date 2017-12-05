Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Little Box of Badass

Embrace Your Awesomeness with Style

Declare your badassery with this box of flair!

In her refreshingly blunt You Are a Badass®, Jen Sincero served up candid and inspiring stories, sage advice, and the occasional swear word, all with the goal of helping readers reverse self-sabotaging behaviors and create a life of love.

If you loved the book, you’ll love the Little Box of Badass, which includes:

  • 5 metal pins
  • 5 magnets
  • 1 iron-on patch
  • A 32-page mini spiral -bound flip chart with inspirational phrases and wisdom culled from Sincero’s original book.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Affirmations

On Sale: March 5th 2019

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762465200

