5 metal pins

5 magnets

1 iron-on patch

A 32-page mini spiral -bound flip chart with inspirational phrases and wisdom culled from Sincero’s original book.

In her refreshingly blunt You Are a Badass®, Jen Sincero served up candid and inspiring stories, sage advice, and the occasional swear word, all with the goal of helping readers reverse self-sabotaging behaviors and create a life of love.If you loved the book, you’ll love the Little Box of Badass, which includes: