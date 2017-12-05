Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Little Box of Badass
Embrace Your Awesomeness with Style
In her refreshingly blunt You Are a Badass®, Jen Sincero served up candid and inspiring stories, sage advice, and the occasional swear word, all with the goal of helping readers reverse self-sabotaging behaviors and create a life of love.
If you loved the book, you’ll love the Little Box of Badass, which includes:
- 5 metal pins
- 5 magnets
- 1 iron-on patch
- A 32-page mini spiral -bound flip chart with inspirational phrases and wisdom culled from Sincero’s original book.
