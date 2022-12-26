Falling Upwards

Acclaimedentrepreneur Jeremy Fall shows readers how to come up with fresh ideas and create an authentic career path, thrive without toxic masculinity, and address mental health issues without shame

JeremyFall grew up blocks away from LA's infamous Skid Row with a single mom who was busy managing a restaurant to make ends meet. At night, he’d go into the kitchen and prepare elaborate and comforting snacks—the only way he knew to calm his anxious, OCD mind. As an adult, Jeremy was driven to go go go, building a new identity for himself as an A-list nightlife and food entrepreneur.

He opened fourteen restaurants around the country, collaborated with Quincy Jones, made the “Forbes 30 Under 30” list in 2020, and became the first restaurateur to be represented by Jay Z’s Roc Nation—all the while ignoring his worsening mental health, because if he stopped, everything might come crashing down around him.

Having built a business persona based on wild, borderless creativity, he feared that treating his mental health issues might come at the cost of his drive and creativity–and he is here to tell readers that it isn’t the case.

Determined to destigmatize mental health for men, Jeremy blends his personal narrative with practical takeaways, showing us how to harness our craziest and most out-there loose balloon ideas and make them work for us, and letting us in on his core paradigms for creative ideation, like The Studio 54 Effect, Paperclipping, and The Power of Basic.