Jeremy Fall

The only child of a Caribbean, French, Tunisian and Jewish family, Los Angeles-born Jeremy Fall is a restaurateur and creative. His first restaurant, Nighthawk: Breakfast Bar, was featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives as well as Eater’s Hottest Restaurants In America list among others. With one million followers on Instagram, he was the first food personality managed by Roc Nation. Most recently, Jeremy released the first season of his new show Beats for Breakfast alongside Grammy award-winning musician, Miguel, and launched his Dinner Party podcast, where he and celebrity guests work to bring awareness to and destigmatize mental health.