Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy

An 18-inch waving tube man with fan in base to make him dance, wiggle, and shake just like the real thing (batteries not included)

A 32-page mini book exploring the larger than life (and utterly surprising!) origins of everyone’s favorite flailing arm man

Finally, the joyous dancing tube man — who’s been featured everywhere from Ricky Martin’s stage to— is available in a tiny, desk-friendly size.This box includes:Note: This product can be powered by a 9-volt battery or by a specific AC adapter. (Battery nor AC adapter included with purchase.) Please read and follow specifications on the Power Supply sheet included in the box to ensure optimal performance. Battery must be new, or, if using rechargeable, must be fully charged.