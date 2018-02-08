Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy

Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy

by

Illustrated by

The very first of its kind, this miniature Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy is the perfect desktop companion, tiny marketing tool, or hilarious gift!

Finally, the joyous dancing tube man — who’s been featured everywhere from Ricky Martin’s stage to Broad City — is available in a tiny, desk-friendly size.

This box includes:
  • An 18-inch waving tube man with fan in base to make him dance, wiggle, and shake just like the real thing (batteries not included)
  • A 32-page mini book exploring the larger than life (and utterly surprising!) origins of everyone’s favorite flailing arm man
Note: This product can be powered by a 9-volt battery or by a specific AC adapter. (Battery nor AC adapter included with purchase.) Please read and follow specifications on the Power Supply sheet included in the box to ensure optimal performance. Battery must be new, or, if using rechargeable, must be fully charged.
Read More

Genre: Fiction / Humor / Topic / Celebrity & Popular Culture

On Sale: October 2nd 2018

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762462872

Running Press Mini Editions Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy