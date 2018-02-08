Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy
The very first of its kind, this miniature Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy is the perfect desktop companion, tiny marketing tool, or hilarious gift!Read More
Finally, the joyous dancing tube man — who’s been featured everywhere from Ricky Martin’s stage to Broad City — is available in a tiny, desk-friendly size.
This box includes:
- An 18-inch waving tube man with fan in base to make him dance, wiggle, and shake just like the real thing (batteries not included)
- A 32-page mini book exploring the larger than life (and utterly surprising!) origins of everyone’s favorite flailing arm man
Trade Paperback