Tired of flailing at life? Let Toby the Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy guide you on your path to happiness and success.





You’ve seen him everywhere: Toby the Tube Guy is the ubiquitous, happily flapping denizen of car dealerships and strip malls — but it wasn’t always that way. Before he was a household name, Toby struggled with the same personal and professional problems that so often vex his human friends. After a great deal of flailing around — literally and figuratively — he found the motivation to live life to the fullest (and wackiest).







Over the course of his rise to fame, Toby has learned a lot about life, happiness, and what it takes to succeed. In Flailing at Life, he shares this knowledge for the first time, teaching you how to be your own biggest fan, how to avoid letting problems deflate you, and how to know when you’re stretched too thin.







As an added bonus, Toby’s iconic wave is animated for full effect with a lenticular cover!

