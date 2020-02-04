Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy Sticky Notes

Your to-do list just got a whole lot wackier! Liven up your notes at home or in the office with this fun set of sticky notes featuring the Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy.

You’ve seen the tube guy happily flailing in strip mall parking lots and outside mattress superstores. Now, let the cheery guy inspire big thoughts and brighten up your everyday tasks with these eight colorful, practical sticky note pads, including:

One rectangular pad perfect for list-making

Three smaller pads for reminders, notes, and doodles

Four flag pads shaped like tube guy that’ll make bookmarking more fun than ever

With 488 notes in all, the possibilities for wacky fun are nearly endless!