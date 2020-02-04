Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy Sticky Notes
488 Notes to Stick and Share
Your to-do list just got a whole lot wackier! Liven up your notes at home or in the office with this fun set of sticky notes featuring the Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy.
You’ve seen the tube guy happily flailing in strip mall parking lots and outside mattress superstores. Now, let the cheery guy inspire big thoughts and brighten up your everyday tasks with these eight colorful, practical sticky note pads, including:
- One rectangular pad perfect for list-making
- Three smaller pads for reminders, notes, and doodles
- Four flag pads shaped like tube guy that’ll make bookmarking more fun than ever
With 488 notes in all, the possibilities for wacky fun are nearly endless!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use