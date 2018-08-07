Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Peaceful Lotus

The Peaceful Lotus

With Calming Light and Sound

by

Channel peace and practice mindfulness with this beautiful Lotus flower replica, which creates a tranquil, serene setting wherever it’s placed.

This kit includes:
  • A simple pink Lotus flower atop a beautifully modern base reminiscent of a calm pond. The base emits soothing, spa-like sounds of bubbling water and chimes and includes a color-changing LED light that moves through calming blues and greens.
  • A 32-page mini illustrated book on the history and significance of the lotus flower in different cultures
The Peaceful Lotus is perfect antidote to a stressful workspace, and a charming gift for anyone in need of a pocket-size reminder to breathe deep and find stillness.
Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Mindfulness & Meditation

On Sale: April 7th 2020

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762494460

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

RP Minis