Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Peaceful Lotus
With Calming Light and Sound
Channel peace and practice mindfulness with this beautiful Lotus flower replica, which creates a tranquil, serene setting wherever it’s placed.Read More
This kit includes:
- A simple pink Lotus flower atop a beautifully modern base reminiscent of a calm pond. The base emits soothing, spa-like sounds of bubbling water and chimes and includes a color-changing LED light that moves through calming blues and greens.
- A 32-page mini illustrated book on the history and significance of the lotus flower in different cultures
The Peaceful Lotus is perfect antidote to a stressful workspace, and a charming gift for anyone in need of a pocket-size reminder to breathe deep and find stillness.
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use