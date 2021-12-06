Give those fingers a much-needed break (or some rigorous training) and jump around on your very own Teeny-Tiny Trampoline!
- LET'S BOUNCE! Slip the two "legwarmers" onto your fingers and hop onto the 2-7/8" mini trampoline
- INCLUDES MINI BOOK: Box also includes a 32-page, 2-1/2" x 3" guide on fun, effective Finger Bounce moves and exercises for tired or out-of-shape fingers
- FUN AT HOME OR THE OFFICE: Take a reprieve from a stressful workday or your hectic schedule with a rejuvenating finger workout!
- GREAT WHITE ELEPHANT GIFT: Everyone will love this fun, silly, hilarious gift!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use