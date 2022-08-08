Orders over $45 ship FREE
Desktop Cycling Class
Spin Your Stress Away!
Now you can sneak in a workout without leaving your chair with Desktop Cycling Class's miniature stationary bike, complete with pump-up jams!
- Get those fingers moving: The kit contains a tiny (3-inch) exercise bike ready for you to pedal with your fingers
- Plays music: Press a button to play three high-energy tracks to set the mood for your workout: pop, rock, and hip-hop
- Book included: Explore tips for your finger workout and use of your desktop bike in the 32-page illustrated miniature book
- Unique gift: Perfect for any cycling class enthusiast and fun for all ages
