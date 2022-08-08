Orders over $45 ship FREE

Desktop Cycling Class
Desktop Cycling Class

Spin Your Stress Away!

by Eliza Berkowitz

On Sale

Apr 4, 2023

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

RP Minis

ISBN-13

9780762482153

Genre

Nonfiction / Humor / Topic / Sports

Description

Now you can sneak in a workout without leaving your chair with Desktop Cycling Class's miniature stationary bike, complete with pump-up jams!
 
  • Get those fingers moving: The kit contains a tiny (3-inch) exercise bike ready for you to pedal with your fingers
  • Plays music: Press a button to play three high-energy tracks to set the mood for your workout: pop, rock, and hip-hop
  • Book included: Explore tips for your finger workout and use of your desktop bike in the 32-page illustrated miniature book
  • Unique gift: Perfect for any cycling class enthusiast and fun for all ages

What's Inside

RP Minis