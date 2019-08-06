Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Desktop Strongman
Test Your Strength!
Based off the beloved carnival game, this desktop kit includes everything you need to become a high striker! Kit includes:Read More
- 7 ¿” rail and pellet
- Bell with sound
- Hammer
- 32-page book with history, techniques, and the rules of the game
Trade Paperback
