The Snowshoe Experience
The Snowshoe Experience

Gear Up & Discover the Wonders of Winter on Snowshoes

by Claire Walter

Foreword by Danelle Ballangee

On Sale

Jun 1, 2018

Page Count

144 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635861488

Genre

Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Winter Sports / General

Description

Do snowshoes come in different sizes? What type of snowshoes are best for me? What kind of gear do I need for the backcountry? Claire Walter provides expert answers to a variety of common snowshoeing questions so people of every age and fitness level can start enjoying this easy, low-impact wintertime activity. You’ll learn techniques for traversing slopes, tips for maneuvering in deep snow, basic safety precautions, and even trail etiquette. Walter’s passion and encouragement will inspire even beginners to explore the joys of snowshoeing.

This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
 

What's Inside

Praise

“Get the most out of snowshoeing experience with Walter’s guide to the best trails and racing venues in North America.” – Black Powder Guns and Hunting

 
