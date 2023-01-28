The Snowshoe Experience

Do snowshoes come in different sizes? What type of snowshoes are best for me? What kind of gear do I need for the backcountry? Claire Walter provides expert answers to a variety of common snowshoeing questions so people of every age and fitness level can start enjoying this easy, low-impact wintertime activity. You’ll learn techniques for traversing slopes, tips for maneuvering in deep snow, basic safety precautions, and even trail etiquette. Walter’s passion and encouragement will inspire even beginners to explore the joys of snowshoeing.



