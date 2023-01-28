Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Claire Walter
The author of Snowshoeing Colorado and 23 other books, Claire Walter has also written numerous magazine articles on skiing, snowshoeing, scuba diving, and fitness. She lives in Boulder, Colorado.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Snowshoe Experience
Do snowshoes come in different sizes? What type of snowshoes are best for me? What kind of gear do I need for the backcountry? Claire…