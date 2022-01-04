Desktop Snowboarding
Shred some powder!

by Donald Lemke

RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762481347

USD: $10.95  /  CAD: $13.5

ON SALE: September 6th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Snowboarding

PAGE COUNT: 48

Trade Paperback
Shred the slopes with Desktop Snowboarding! This kit contains everything you need to assemble a miniature winter mountain slope so you can do some finger snowboarding, right at your desk!
  • MINI SNOWBOARD: Includes 1-1/2 inch mini snowboard with tiny boots attached for your fingers
  • ONE-OF-A-KIND MINI MOUNTAIN SLOPE PIECES: A mini, flocked mountain slope in two pieces that will snap together, including a rail to perform tricks on.
  • CUSTOMIZABLE: Incudes 2 sheets of full-color sticker to deck out your board
  • BOOK INCLUDED: Instructional mini book on finger snowboarding, accompanied by full-color illustrations

What's Inside

