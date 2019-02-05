Send friends and family near and far completely adorable postcards of cats as they play with, roll in, and chow down their favorite snack of choice — catnip.If you believe cats are nothing but grace and sophistication, then you’ve never seen a cat on catnip! Inspired by the bestselling book, Cats on Catnip, this deluxe postcard book includes 20 postcards (2 cards of each design). Professional pet photographer and self-confessed crazy cat man Andrew Marttila’s brilliant photography captures a variety of breeds with purrrrsonality as they live the high (ahem) life.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Cats on Catnip lets us see cats in a whole new light -- and it is absolutely hysterical! I roar with laughter over their huge eyes and lashing tongues during these freeze-framed freakouts."—Hannah Shaw of Kitten Lady
"Hellllo itqsd me, Llil BUB. WOEw thiS booK itts so ggreaytr/"—Lil BUB
"They say a picture is worth a thousand words. In the case of Cats on Catnip, only two words are necessary: Cat Bliss!"—Jackson Galaxy
"There's nothing funnier than seeing your furry friend gacked out on catnip. Andrew's shots capture it all so perfectly!"—Jim Tews, author of Felines of New York
"This is an uplifting journey of cats exploring catnip! Andrew reminds us how essential it is to have fun and embrace silliness. His photography is paramount and a real piece of art! We're obsessed!"—Nala Cat
"Pawesome book sure to make you LOL at the multiple pics of cats and their different reactions to this meowvelous herb."—Venus the Two Face Cat
"Cats on Catnip celebrates the playful nature of these party cats that we can all relate to. Andrew Martilla is again at his best here, as every photograph comes to life and reminds us of our undeniable love for our furry companions."—Kady and Eli of Cats of Instagram
"Cats on Catnip proves that Marttila is a master of feline photography with a unique sense of humor."—David Williams of Men With Cats
"Cats on Catnip perfectly captures that I-just-lost-my-mind, nip-induced vibe. Absolutely hilarious!"—Angie Bailey, author of whiskerslist and Texts from Mittens
"Andrew once again succeeds in capturing an often overlooked dimension of feline life, elevating it to an art form. Through his unique intimate photographic style, he brings the viewer directly into moments of feline whimsy and comedy. This book is sure to bring a smile to any cat lover's face."—Tamar Arslanian, author of Shop Cats of New York and founder of ihavecat.com
More from the world of Cats on Catnip
Cats on Catnip
A humorous collection of dozens of photos of funny and adorable cats as they play with, roll in, and chow down their favorite snack of…
How to Take Awesome Photos of Cats
A fun and practical guide to taking the perfect pics of your cat from the photographer of Cats on Catnip -- a great gift for…
Cats on Catnip
This mini kit includes everything you need to grow your own catnip at home. There are few things more adorable and hilarious than cats on…
Cats on Catnip
Send friends and family near and far completely adorable postcards of cats as they play with, roll in, and chow down their favorite snack of…