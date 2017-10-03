Andrew Marttila

Andrew Marttila is a professional animal photographer best known for his captivating images of felines. He reaches hundreds of thousands of cat lovers through social media where he documents his travels promoting shelters across the country, taking photos for clients, and snuggling his cat, Haroun. Andrew’s photography has been featured in Catster, Vanity Fair, Real Simple, and The Guardian, and on CNN and MSNBC, among others. Andrew is the photographer behind Shop Cats of New York and author of Cats on Catnip. He lives in La Mesa, CA.