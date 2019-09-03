How to Take Awesome Photos of Cats

A fun and practical guide on taking the perfect photo of your cat.If you or someone you know loves a cat, chances are they love taking pictures of their cat, too. But cats can be tricky little guys to photograph — they move quickly when you want them to stay still and are sedentary logs when you’re going in for an action shot. Add to that all the variables of shooting indoors vs. outdoors, and it can be a difficult job. Enter How to Take Awesome Photos of Cats, where professional cat photographer and popular Instagrammer Andrew Marttila (Cats on Catnip, Shop Cats of New York) walks you through all the steps you need to know to take perfect photos of your favorite feline. This lighthearted, gifty guide includes dozens of photos and shares practical information for both amateur photographers and experts alike, all told in a fun, accessible, and lighthearted way. Whether you’re looking to take better photos with your phone or you’re trying to master the settings on your dedicated camera, this is the book that tells you everything you need to know to take awesome photos of cats.

