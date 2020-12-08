From the bestselling author of Treat! comes the second ulti-mutt collection of lovable and hilarious photographs of dogs vying for treats — now with double the pups for even more paw-some fun!
Photographer Christian Vieler is an online sensation for pup-arazzi worthy photos of dogs. In Treat! he captured 60 dogs anticipating, catching — some more successfully than others — and enjoying a scrumptious snack.
In Treat Too, Vieler brings twice the pups, and twice the fun. From a pair of tenacious terriers to a duo of goofy golden retrievers, these hilarious and paws-itively beautiful photographs capture each dog’s unique personality in a way any dog owner will recognize and enjoy! Purrfect for the animal lover in your life, these adorable photos will have you rolling over and howling with laughter and love.
