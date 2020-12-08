Treat Too!
Treat Too!

Two Tails Are Better Than One

by

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780762472376

USD: $12.99  /  CAD: $16.99

ON SALE: August 24th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Photography / Subjects & Themes / Plants & Animals

PAGE COUNT: 144

From the bestselling author of Treat! comes the second ulti-mutt collection of lovable and hilarious photographs of dogs vying for treats — now with double the pups for even more paw-some fun!

Photographer Christian Vieler is an online sensation for pup-arazzi worthy photos of dogs. In Treat! he captured 60 dogs anticipating, catching — some more successfully than others — and enjoying a scrumptious snack.

In Treat Too, Vieler brings twice the pups, and twice the fun. From a pair of tenacious terriers to a duo of goofy golden retrievers, these hilarious and paws-itively beautiful photographs capture each dog’s unique personality in a way any dog owner will recognize and enjoy! Purrfect for the animal lover in your life, these adorable photos will have you rolling over and howling with laughter and love.

Meet The Author: Christian Vieler

Christian Vieleris a journalist and photographer. He lives in Germany.

