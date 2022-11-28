25% OFF & FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $35! Use Code: THANKFUL

Beauty in Bloom
Beauty in Bloom

Floral Portraits

by Debi Shapiro

Hardcover
On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Page Count

288 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780762482160

Genre

Nonfiction / Photography / Subjects & Themes / Plants & Animals

Description


A poppy bud captured moments before blossoming. A statuesque tuberose as if carved out of alabaster. A pair of delicate pink dahlias joined like two starfish floating in the sea.

Beauty in Bloom is the debut collection of work by Debi Shapiro, a visual artist who creates beautiful imagery inspired by her two passions—flowers and photography. More than 200 floral portraits in this exquisite book capture the depth and luminosity of a single bloom and lush bouquets with breathtaking intimacy and vibrant energy. Every translucent petal, tender green stem, and grain of pollen shimmers with painterly detail reminiscent of the works of the great botanical artists and engravers of the eighteenth century. From the bold crimson beauty of an Oriental poppy to the seductive lure of a pink Protea peeking out from behind its thick foliage to the timeless classic beauty of a garden rose, it’s a flower lover’s dream. Debi’s work truly makes every bloom a leading lady.

