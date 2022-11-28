25% OFF & FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $35! Use Code: THANKFUL

Debi Shapiro

﻿Debi Shapiro is an internationally published photographer known for her exquisite botanical floral portraits. Her images have been featured in many publications including books by interior designer Carlos Mota and fashion icon Christian Dior. She divides her time between the North Fork of Long Island and New York City.
 
