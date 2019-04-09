Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A Proven Program for Depression and Anxiety

Based on cutting-edge NIH studies, a practical, accessible guide to yoga for reduction in stress, anxiety, and depression, with the goal of balanced emotional health.

The Yoga Effect helps readers overcome the de-energizing effects of depression and move into a state of calm and focus. Based on the program developed through three NIH-funded studies at Boston University School of Medicine, these sequences are medically proven to trigger a physical and mental release of fear and worry. The book offers:
  • A customizable prescription for maintaining centeredness, confidence, and balance
  • Straightforward, accessible sequences, with 40 black & white photos clearly illustrating the poses
  • A short, well-rounded practice that includes breath work and poses with clear explanation of how each sequence contributes to physical, mental, and emotional wellness
  • Differing levels of practice for readers’ varying levels of physical abilities
Written with an MD, The Yoga Effect is a proven pathway for cultivating inner strength that can be accessed at any time, offering hope and a solution for anyone looking to transform their mental and emotional health.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Yoga

On Sale: December 17th 2019

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9780738284965

