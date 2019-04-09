Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Yoga Effect
A Proven Program for Depression and Anxiety
Based on cutting-edge NIH studies, a practical, accessible guide to yoga for reduction in stress, anxiety, and depression, with the goal of balanced emotional health.
The Yoga Effect helps readers overcome the de-energizing effects of depression and move into a state of calm and focus. Based on the program developed through three NIH-funded studies at Boston University School of Medicine, these sequences are medically proven to trigger a physical and mental release of fear and worry. The book offers:
- A customizable prescription for maintaining centeredness, confidence, and balance
- Straightforward, accessible sequences, with 40 black & white photos clearly illustrating the poses
- A short, well-rounded practice that includes breath work and poses with clear explanation of how each sequence contributes to physical, mental, and emotional wellness
- Differing levels of practice for readers’ varying levels of physical abilities
