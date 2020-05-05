

Yoga Bones, written by author, occupational therapist, and yoga instructor Laura Staton, guides readers to manage their pain, be it from injury or after orthopedic surgery, with yoga-inspired and occupational therapist-approved stretches and exercises designed to increase strength and decrease pain.





Organized by sections of the body, each chapter includes a curated menu of fully-photographed yoga asana-based exercises, guiding anyone from yoga experts to newbies..





Yoga Bones also includes Functional Wellness sections designed to explore the emotional components of healing. For example, a reader with neck pain can find both a menu of physical stretches which can help lessen the pain, but also energetic exercises and meditations for a healing that is holistic.