The Little Book of Goat Yoga

Introducing the fun, furry fitness sensation: goat yoga!



Lainey Morse didn’t set out to start a fitness craze, but she got one when her yoga-instructor friend asked her if she could hold a yoga class on Lainey’s farm. The appeal was immediately apparent, with word spreading quickly and waitlist developing almost overnight. Now, Lainey has people traveling from every corner of the globe — from Iceland to Australia — to experience goat yoga where it all began.



If you don’t have goat yoga in your city just yet, this book offers a delightful “armchair goat yoga” experience, complete with adorable photos of Lainey’s goats (each of which has a big personality and will be profiled in the book) and a gentle yoga sequence you can do with or without hooved friends.