Amy Booker
Lainey Morse
Originally from Michigan, Lainey Morse has lived in Oregon since 2006. Lainey has worked in the business development and marketing fields and has been an award winning professional photographer. She has a small hobby farm called No Regrets in the Willamette Valley where she lives with her 12 goats, barn cats and 4 chickens. She now works full time on developing her Goat Yoga business.
By the Author
The Little Book of Goat Yoga
Introducing the fun, furry fitness sensation: goat yoga!Lainey Morse didn't set out to start a fitness craze, but she got one when her yoga-instructor friend…