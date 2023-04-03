Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>
Yoga Life
Habits, Poses, and Breathwork to Channel Joy Amidst the Chaos
Discover the right yoga techniques for your unique mind-body-spirit. Design your adaptable yoga ritual that can be done in 20-minutes or less. Leverage off-the-mat “Yoga Habits” throughout your day to uncover your highest self. Includes adaptations for anxiety, weight loss, injury, and prenatal yoga – invaluable for beginners or seasoned yoga teachers.
Struggling to get to your mat consistently? Worried why certain postures feel “off” in your body? The problem isn’t you, but the yoga you’re practicing. YouTube award-winner and Uplifted Yoga® founder Brett Larkin empowers you to craft your own yoga-style and individualized routine.
With refreshing honesty and humor, Brett takes readers back to yoga's roots, reminding us that yoga was always intended to be personalized to your body type, adapted to your mood, and integrated into your everyday life.
Whether you're a beginner or a life-long practitioner, Yoga Life is your modern how-to guide for a profoundly personal at-home practice that helps you solve life’s problems from a new perspective, uncover your authentic self and access more joy.
- Leverage Brett’s five-step method for designing your soulmate 20-minute yoga ritual.
- Adapt your yoga practice to the moment you’re in—physically, mentally, and emotionally.
- Discover which combination of breathwork, poses, and meditation light YOU up inside.
