Leverage Brett’s five-step method for designing your soulmate 20-minute yoga ritual.

Adapt your yoga practice to the moment you’re in—physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Discover which combination of breathwork, poses, and meditation light YOU up inside.

Struggling to get to your mat consistently? Worried why certain postures feel “off” in your body? The problem isn’t you, but the yoga you’re practicing. YouTube award-winner and Uplifted Yoga® founder Brett Larkin empowers you to craft your own yoga-style and individualized routine.With refreshing honesty and humor, Brett takes readers back to yoga's roots, reminding us that yoga was always intended to be personalized to your body type, adapted to your mood, and integrated into your everyday life.Strapped for time? Insert Brett’s “Yoga Habits” into your jam-packed day, whether it’s during a traffic jam, a toddler meltdown, or a life-changing crisis. Instead of thinking of yoga as yet another “to do," allow your whole life to be revitalized by yoga’s ancient wisdom.Whether you're a beginner or a life-long practitioner,is your modern how-to guide for a profoundly personal at-home practice that helps you solve life’s problems from a new perspective, uncover your authentic self and access more joy.