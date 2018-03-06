Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Little Book of Goat Yoga
Poses and Wisdom to Inspire Your Practice
Introducing the fun, furry fitness sensation: goat yoga!Read More
Lainey Morse didn’t set out to start a fitness craze, but she got one when her yoga-instructor friend asked her if she could hold a yoga class on Lainey’s farm. The appeal was immediately apparent, with word spreading quickly and waitlist developing almost overnight. Now, Lainey has people traveling from every corner of the globe — from Iceland to Australia — to experience goat yoga where it all began.
If you don’t have goat yoga in your city just yet, this book offers a delightful “armchair goat yoga” experience, complete with adorable photos of Lainey’s goats (each of which has a big personality and will be profiled in the book) and a gentle yoga sequence you can do with or without hooved friends.
Lainey Morse didn’t set out to start a fitness craze, but she got one when her yoga-instructor friend asked her if she could hold a yoga class on Lainey’s farm. The appeal was immediately apparent, with word spreading quickly and waitlist developing almost overnight. Now, Lainey has people traveling from every corner of the globe — from Iceland to Australia — to experience goat yoga where it all began.
If you don’t have goat yoga in your city just yet, this book offers a delightful “armchair goat yoga” experience, complete with adorable photos of Lainey’s goats (each of which has a big personality and will be profiled in the book) and a gentle yoga sequence you can do with or without hooved friends.
Just for Fun!
The Screaming Goat
Become the owner of your very own screaming goat. If you are a goat-loving fiend or you simply can't get enough of the screaming goat…