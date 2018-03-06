Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Little Book of Goat Yoga

Poses and Wisdom to Inspire Your Practice

Introducing the fun, furry fitness sensation: goat yoga!

Lainey Morse didn’t set out to start a fitness craze, but she got one when her yoga-instructor friend asked her if she could hold a yoga class on Lainey’s farm. The appeal was immediately apparent, with word spreading quickly and waitlist developing almost overnight. Now, Lainey has people traveling from every corner of the globe — from Iceland to Australia — to experience goat yoga where it all began.

If you don’t have goat yoga in your city just yet, this book offers a delightful “armchair goat yoga” experience, complete with adorable photos of Lainey’s goats (each of which has a big personality and will be profiled in the book) and a gentle yoga sequence you can do with or without hooved friends.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Yoga

On Sale: November 6th 2018

Price: $15.99 / $20.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9780762465286

Meet The Author: Lainey Morse

Originally from Michigan, Lainey Morse has lived in Oregon since 2006. Lainey has worked in the business development and marketing fields and has been an award winning professional photographer. She has a small hobby farm called No Regrets in the Willamette Valley where she lives with her 12 goats, barn cats and 4 chickens. She now works full time on developing her Goat Yoga business.

