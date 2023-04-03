Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>
Brett Larkin
Brett Larkin attracts a devoted global following as a yoga teacher trainer, healer and breakthrough entrepreneur. To help more people tap into the limitless power of yoga, Brett created the world's first yoga certification program online, running it live, interactive and in real time. After launching her award-winning YouTube yoga channel and her Uplifted Online Yoga Teacher Trainings, within three years Brett was running a multimillion-dollar business. Brett’s been featured on TV, in podcasts, and in media outlets like Gaia, Well+Good, Greatist, Forbes, Entrepreneur.com, and POPSUGAR. Join her nurturing and fun online courses, communities and certification programs at brettlarkin.comRead More
By the Author
Yoga Life
Discover the right yoga techniques for your unique mind-body-spirit. Design your adaptable yoga ritual that can be done in 20-minutes or less. Leverage off-the-mat “Yoga…