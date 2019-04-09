Liz Owen

Liz Owen is the coauthor of Yoga for a Healthy Lower Back. She has taught yoga since 1990 and is coauthor and lead yoga teacher for three NIH-funded studies conducted at Boston University School of Medicine. Liz has led workshops for people living with depression and anxiety, as well as teacher training immersions for professionals, since 2011, and has also taught Yoga for a Healthy Lower Back workshops for 15 years. Liz lives with her husband in Arlington, MA.



Holly Lebowitz Rossi is the coauthor of Yoga for a Healthy Lower Back. She has worked as a freelance writer for two decades, specializing in health, wellness, religion, parenting, and yoga. Her work has appeared in The Boston Globe Sunday Magazine, Newsweek, the Washington Post, Slate, Prevention, Guideposts, and NPR’s All Things Considered. She was a founding employee and Health & Healing editor of Beliefnet.com. Holly lives in Arlington, MA with her husband and son.



Chris C. Streeter, M.D., is an Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Neurology at Boston University School of Medicine and a Lecturer at Harvard School of Medicine. A NIH-funded researcher for over 20 years, she is currently the director of the Boston Yoga Research Center and the Director of Functional Neuroimaging for Psychiatry at Boston University School of Medicine.

