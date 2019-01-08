Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rosanne L. Kurstedt
Rosanne L. Kurstedt has been an educator for over twenty years, supporting learners of all ages. She is the author of several books and professional development guides for teachers, including Teaching Writing with Picture Books as Models and most recently a series entitled 100+ Growth Mindset Comments. Rosanne is the founder of The Author Experience, a nonprofit organization that partners with schools to build and sustain a culture of literacy-one that inspires a lifelong love and connection to the written word. Rosanne loves picture books and anything kid lit so she volunteers as the Assistant Regional Advisor for the New Jersey chapter of the Society of Children’s Books Writers and Illustrators. She is a brown belt in Tae Kwon Do and lives in New Jersey with her family, including their dog Dorothy (who looks just like Toto).Read More
Mark Chambers is an author and illustrator of children’s picture books and young fiction. He studied Illustration at the University of London. In 2017, he was shortlisted for the AOI World Illustration Awards, and in 2013 for the Roald Dahl Funny Prize. Since then Mark has illustrated a wealth of picture books and young fiction. In 2013, he won the Sheffield Children’s Picture Book Award and was also highly commended in the young fiction category. Mark currently lives and works in France.
By the Author
Karate Kid
Gain mindfulness, focus, and inner strength while learning karate moves with a goat kid! A goat kid loves to do karate! And he is sure…