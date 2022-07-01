Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Play Like a Girl
Play Like a Girl

Life Lessons from the Soccer Field

by Kate T. Parker

On Sale

Aug 18, 2020

Page Count

208 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523511365

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Soccer

Description

Life lessons from the soccer field, from the bestselling author of Strong is the New Pretty.
 
A bruised shin, a bloody nose. Racing across the field into the arms of your teammates. Leaping high to save a goal. Getting up at dawn to kick ball after ball into the net. Making friends for life. Teaching your younger sister how to dribble. Sharing cupcakes at practice on your birthday. Going to sleep in your jersey. That’s what it means to be fearless, dedicated, confident, resilient, proud, persistent. It doesn’t matter whether you’re 3 or 63––that’s what it means to play like a girl.
 
“Kate T. Parker is my hero. She moves me. The whole world she has created moves me.”––Drew Barrymore
 

Praise

"Kate T. Parker, the photographer behind Strong Is The New Pretty, creates another inspiring photo book... Packed with confident, resilient, and proud girls and women, this book will encourage and empower both children and adults!" - A Mighty Girl 
