This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 18, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Life lessons from the soccer field, from the bestselling author of Strong is the New Pretty.



A bruised shin, a bloody nose. Racing across the field into the arms of your teammates. Leaping high to save a goal. Getting up at dawn to kick ball after ball into the net. Making friends for life. Teaching your younger sister how to dribble. Sharing cupcakes at practice on your birthday. Going to sleep in your jersey. That’s what it means to be fearless, dedicated, confident, resilient, proud, persistent. It doesn’t matter whether you’re 3 or 63––that’s what it means to play like a girl.



“Kate T. Parker is my hero. She moves me. The whole world she has created moves me.”––Drew Barrymore

