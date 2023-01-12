Free shipping on orders $35+

Strong Is the New Pretty: A Guided Journal for Girls
Strong Is the New Pretty: A Guided Journal for Girls

by Kate T. Parker

On Sale

Oct 30, 2018

176 Pages

9781523505500

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Girls & Women

Inspired by Kate T. Parker’s internationally bestselling Strong Is the New Pretty, which Drew Barrymore called “the first thing in a while to kind of knock me off my feet,” this guided journal invites girls ages 8 to 12 to discover and celebrate their independent, wild, silly, powerful selves.

Illustrated  with favorite photographs from the book Strong Is the New Pretty (as well as more than 20 brand-new images), each page features an inspiring, interactive prompt that encourages writing, doodling, and creative self-expression: 

Draw a picture of yourself as a superhero—what is your superpower? 
Invent a new language, and write down some translations here. 
What makes you unique? List three things about you that make you different. 

As girls make their way through the journal, it becomes a source of motivation to be their most powerful selves. It’s a personal keepsake to revisit again and again.
 

