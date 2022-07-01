Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Wilderness Adventure Camp
Essential Outdoor Survival Skills for Kids
Description
Whether in the rugged backcountry or a suburban backyard, kids can experience the sense of personal independence and self-confidence that come from outdoor proficiency, while also developing a deeper connection to and understanding of the natural world. With this skills-based book, kids learn essential safety and survival tips and bushcraft that they need to have a safe wilderness experience. Led by outdoor leader Frank Grindrod of Earthwork Programs, every turn of the page takes kids on another stage of the journey. They learn how to pack for the outdoors, navigate using a map and a compass, choose and set up a campsite, handle and use a knife properly, build a fire, tie different types of knots, make a lean-to out of sticks and leaves, and cook over an open fire. This guide teaches more than just outdoor know-how; it fosters appreciation for the natural world and pride in knowing how to use its resources as a tool for survival and adventure.
What's Inside
Praise
"For young people and the rest of us, here's a hands-on antidote for nature-deficit disorder." —
Richard Louv, author of Our Wild Calling and Last Child in the Woods
"Frank Grindrod, one of the great outdoor guides of our generation, distills a lifetime of wilderness knowledge into a best-of-class guide to help kids of all ages adventure safely and confidently into the wild places. Buy it. Read it. Share it." —
Creek Stewart, survival instructor and television host
