Goldibooks and the Wee Bear

Wee Bear is in desperate search of something new to read in this book-loving picture book retelling of the classic fairytale Goldilocks and the Three Bears.



In this adorable reimagining of the beloved classic, Wee Bear is on the hunt for something new to read. As he sets off through the woods, he stumbles upon Goldibooks’s house. While she and her parents are out for a walk, Wee Bear makes himself at home. But Mama’s books are too hard (hardcovers) and Papa’s are too soft (paperbacks). Thankfully, Goldibooks’s book collection is juuuust right! With a pile of books in-hand, Wee Bear sits down to read. But Mama’s chair is too hard, and Papa’s chair is too soft. Thankfully, Goldibook’s chair is juuuuust right! Exhausted from reading so many books, Wee Bear tucks himself into bed. But Mama’s bed is too hard, and Papa’s bed is too soft. Thankfully, Goldibooks’s bed is juuuust right! And that’s where Goldibooks and her parents find him when they return home from their walk. As the story unfolds from there, readers are reminded that the best books are those we share with friends.