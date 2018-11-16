Troy Wilson

Troy Wilson is the author of seven picture books and has published numerous stories in children’s magazines, including Chickadee and Chirp and Highlights for Children. Troy lives in Victoria, BC.



Ilaria Campana is a character designer and illustrator living in a little town in the countryside of Rome (Italy). When not drawing or building a time machine (while assisted by her cat), you can find her in the nearby mountains, observing wild animals.