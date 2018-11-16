Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Troy Wilson
Troy Wilson is the author of seven picture books and has published numerous stories in children’s magazines, including Chickadee and Chirp and Highlights for Children. Troy lives in Victoria, BC.Read More
Ilaria Campana is a character designer and illustrator living in a little town in the countryside of Rome (Italy). When not drawing or building a time machine (while assisted by her cat), you can find her in the nearby mountains, observing wild animals.
By the Author
Little Red Reading Hood and the Misread Wolf
A retelling of the classic Little Red Riding Hood, starring our bookish heroine Red and a misunderstood, book-loving wolf desperate for a good story. Little…