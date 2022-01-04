It: Pennywise Talking Bobble Bust
by Running Press

by Warner Bros. Consumer Products Inc.

RP Minis

ON SALE: September 6th 2022

Inspired by Stephen King’s bestselling horror novel turned successful movie franchise, fans will love this officially licensed, perfectly terrifying Pennywise the clown talking bobble bust—with a bobbling head!
  • SPECIFICATIONS: A 3½-inch Pennywise bust with a bobbling head, mounted on a base
  • MAGNET INCLUDED: Includes one 2½  x 3-inch magnet depicting a scene from the 2019 movie It
  • TALKING FEATURE: Bobble bust plays some of Pennywise's most spine-chilling phrases and evil sounds
  • PERFECT GIFT: This iconic swaying Pennywise bust is a perfect gift or self-purchase for It and Stephen King fans everywhere
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Pennywise collectible

TM & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s22) 

