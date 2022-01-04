It: Pennywise Talking Bobble Bust

Inspired by Stephen King’s bestselling horror novel turned successful movie franchise, fans will love this officially licensed, perfectly terrifying Pennywise the clown talking bobble bust—with a bobbling head!
TM & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s22)
- SPECIFICATIONS: A 3½-inch Pennywise bust with a bobbling head, mounted on a base
- MAGNET INCLUDED: Includes one 2½ x 3-inch magnet depicting a scene from the 2019 movie It
- TALKING FEATURE: Bobble bust plays some of Pennywise's most spine-chilling phrases and evil sounds
- PERFECT GIFT: This iconic swaying Pennywise bust is a perfect gift or self-purchase for It and Stephen King fans everywhere
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Pennywise collectible
