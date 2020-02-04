Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
This Was Hollywood
Forgotten History from Tinseltown's Glorious Past
For movie buffs who think they’ve heard it all as well as casual celeb followers who love a good story, Carla Valderrama — creator of Instagram’s @This Was Hollywood — explores the most fascinating little-known tales from Hollywood history.Read More
Spotlighting “forgotten” names and as well as overlooked stories involving Hollywood’s biggest legends, This Was Hollywood, the book, is written in page-turning prose based on new interviews and archival research — all wrapped up in an imaginative visual package modeled after the classic fan magazines of yesteryear.
Featured stories:
- The Road to Hollywood (via New Jersey)
- Lois Weber: Hollywood’s Most Important Female Director
- Sessue Hayakawa: The First Male Sex Symbol in Films
- The Death of Rudolph Valentino
- And the First Academy Award Goes To: Oscars’ Forgotten History
- Clark Gable’s Secret Love Child with Loretta Young
- A Star is Born…and Reborn…and Reborn…and Reborn.
- Hollywood At Home
- Gracie Allen For President
- John Garfield: Golden Boy
- This Was Hollywood Fashion
- Vera-Ellen: Dancing Queen of the Silver Screen
- Becoming Rita Hayworth
- Hollywood Make-Overs
- Olivia De Havilland vs. Warner Brothers
- Hollywood Hot Spots
- Alma Reville: The Hitchcock Behind Hitchcock
- The Film That Almost Ended Paul Newman’s Career
- Frank Sinatra: The Chairman’s Charity
