This Was Hollywood

This Was Hollywood

Forgotten History from Tinseltown's Glorious Past

For movie buffs who think they’ve heard it all as well as casual celeb followers who love a good story, Carla Valderrama — creator of Instagram’s @This Was Hollywood — explores the most fascinating little-known tales from Hollywood history.
Spotlighting “forgotten” names and as well as overlooked stories involving Hollywood’s biggest legends, This Was Hollywood, the book, is written in page-turning prose based on new interviews and archival research — all wrapped up in an imaginative visual package modeled after the classic fan magazines of yesteryear.

Featured stories:
  • The Road to Hollywood (via New Jersey)
  • Lois Weber: Hollywood’s Most Important Female Director
  • Sessue Hayakawa: The First Male Sex Symbol in Films
  • The Death of Rudolph Valentino
  • And the First Academy Award Goes To: Oscars’ Forgotten History
  • Clark Gable’s Secret Love Child with Loretta Young
  • A Star is Born…and Reborn…and Reborn…and Reborn.
  • Hollywood At Home
  • Gracie Allen For President
  • John Garfield: Golden Boy
  • This Was Hollywood Fashion
  • Vera-Ellen: Dancing Queen of the Silver Screen
  • Becoming Rita Hayworth
  • Hollywood Make-Overs
  • Olivia De Havilland vs. Warner Brothers
  • Hollywood Hot Spots
  • Alma Reville: The Hitchcock Behind Hitchcock
  • The Film That Almost Ended Paul Newman’s Career
  • Frank Sinatra: The Chairman’s Charity
Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Film / History & Criticism

On Sale: October 13th 2020

Price: $14.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 248

ISBN-13: 9780762495856

