Peanuts: Happiness Is Having a Friend
Peanuts: Happiness Is Having a Friend

A Fill-In Book

by

RP Studio

ON SALE: May 4th 2021

Genre: Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Media Tie-in

Whether they're loyal like Charlie Brown or silly like Snoopy, tell a pal how much their friendship means to you with this customizable book.

This interactive book invites you to fill in what you love about your friend, with 46 writing prompts inspired by the Peanuts gang. Once completed, this book becomes a personalized gift that shows that happiness is having a friend.

Accompanied by full-color illustrations throughout, prompts include:
  • Like Linus’s security blanket, you’re always _______.
  • When I’m in my “depressed stance,” you know _______ always cheers me up.
  • We were total blockheads that one time we _______.
  • Just wait until next year! Together, we will _______.
  • and many more!
© 2021 Peanuts Worldwide LLC.

