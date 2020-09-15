Peanuts: Happiness Is Having a Friend

Like Linus’s security blanket, you’re always _______.

_______. When I’m in my “depressed stance,” you know _______ always cheers me up.

_______ We were total blockheads that one time we _______.

_______. Just wait until next year! Together, we will _______.

_______. and many more!

This interactive book invites you to fill in what you love about your friend, with 46 writing prompts inspired by the Peanuts gang. Once completed, this book becomes a personalized gift that shows that happinesshaving a friend.Accompanied by full-color illustrations throughout, prompts include:© 2021 Peanuts Worldwide LLC.