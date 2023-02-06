Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Peanuts Inspiration Deck
Peanuts Inspiration Deck

A Deck and Guidebook for Life and Laughter From the Comic Strip Peanuts

by Analisa Devoe

Illustrated by Charles M. Schulz

Hardcover

Regular Price $20

Regular Price $26 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Oct 10, 2023

Page Count

88 Pages

Publisher

RP Studio

ISBN-13

9780762484546

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Inspiration & Personal Growth

Description

Call upon the wisdom of the Peanuts gang! Let this one-of-a-kind, officially licensed inspiration deck and guidebook based on the world of Peanuts help you reflect and gain insight, whatever your question. 
  • Specifications: 40 full-color cards with a range of Peanuts characters, icons, and items and a guidebook
  • Illustrated book: A full-color 88-page guidebook is included, with images of the 40 cards, accompanied by an inspirational message related to each card
  • Keepsake box: A sturdy magnetic closure box that will keep well and is for long use
  • Perfect Gift: A one-of-a-kind gift for Peanuts fans of all ages
  • Officially licensed : An authentic Peanuts product
© 2023 Peanuts Worldwide LLC.

What's Inside

