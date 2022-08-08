Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Deeper Mindfulness
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Deeper Mindfulness

The New Way to Rediscover Calm in a Chaotic World

by Mark Williams

by Danny Penman

Regular Price $29

Regular Price $37 CAD

Hardcover
ebook Audiobook Download Unabridged
Hardcover
ebook Audiobook Download Unabridged

Regular Price $29

Regular Price $37 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 18, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jul 18, 2023

Page Count

288 Pages

Publisher

Asset 1

ISBN-13

9781538726938

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Mindfulness & Meditation

Description

Based on Mark Williams's research into the therapeutic powers of mindfulness, and an extension of Mindfulness-based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT), The Feeling Tone continues the story told by Mark Williams and Danny Penman's runaway success, Mindfulness: A Practical Guide to Finding Peace in a Frantic World. Where the author's previous book crafted the foundations necessary to live a happier and more fulfilling life, and has proven transformative for many people, many readers have asked whether there was anything more they could do to enhance their practice and resolve their remaining issues.

The Feeling Tone answers that question with a resounding, yes. it is possible to deepen the effect of mindfulness practice by focusing on what the authors describe as vedana, or "feeling tone," which targets certain core processes in the meditating mind. Over eight weeks, readers will learn to apply this practice to such unpleasant emotions and mood disorders as anxiety, depression, stress, and general unhappiness; when these unpleasant emotions evaporate, readers will be left with a calm space inside from which they can rebuild their lives.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less