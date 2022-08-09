Deeper Mindfulness

Description

Based on Mark Williams's research into the therapeutic powers of mindfulness, and an extension of Mindfulness-based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT), The Feeling Tone continues the story told by Mark Williams and Danny Penman's runaway success, Mindfulness: A Practical Guide to Finding Peace in a Frantic World. Where the author's previous book crafted the foundations necessary to live a happier and more fulfilling life, and has proven transformative for many people, many readers have asked whether there was anything more they could do to enhance their practice and resolve their remaining issues.



The Feeling Tone answers that question with a resounding, yes. it is possible to deepen the effect of mindfulness practice by focusing on what the authors describe as vedana, or "feeling tone," which targets certain core processes in the meditating mind. Over eight weeks, readers will learn to apply this practice to such unpleasant emotions and mood disorders as anxiety, depression, stress, and general unhappiness; when these unpleasant emotions evaporate, readers will be left with a calm space inside from which they can rebuild their lives.