I Am "Why Do I Need Venmo?" Years Old

I am “super into dogs and clogs” years old.

I am “excited about composting” years old.

I am “texting about the carpool” years old.

I am “wow, LL Bean has a lot of cool clothes now” years old.

I am “can’t digest cheese” years old.

I am “hurt myself putting on pants” years old.

In, Janine Annett and Ali Solomon chronicle the trials and tribulations of getting older, touching on themes from technology and pop-culture to fashion and body image with comics such as:Endearing and relatable, hilarious and accurate, it’s the perfect book to buy yourself, your friend, or your sister as a reminder that we’re not alone in this journey toward ergonomic backpacks, getting excited about home renovations, and becoming our mothers.