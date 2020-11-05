I Am "Why Do I Need Venmo?" Years Old
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

I Am "Why Do I Need Venmo?" Years Old

Adventures in Aging

by

Illustrated by

Running Press Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762473250

USD: $16  /  CAD: $22

ON SALE: July 20th 2021

Genre: Fiction / Humor / Form / Comic Strips & Cartoons

PAGE COUNT: 128

Select a format:

Hardcover
ebook
Whether you’re “WTF is TikTok” years old, “seeing all teenagers as potential babysitters” years old, or “saw something you had as a child in an antique store” years old, it’s time to admit it. You’re old.

In I Am “Why Do I Need Venmo?” Years Old, Janine Annett and Ali Solomon chronicle the trials and tribulations of getting older, touching on themes from technology and pop-culture to fashion and body image with comics such as:
  • I am “super into dogs and clogs” years old.
  • I am “excited about composting” years old.
  • I am “texting about the carpool” years old.
  • I am “wow, LL Bean has a lot of cool clothes now” years old.
  • I am “can’t digest cheese” years old.
  • I am “hurt myself putting on pants” years old.
Endearing and relatable, hilarious and accurate, it’s the perfect book to buy yourself, your friend, or your sister as a reminder that we’re not alone in this journey toward ergonomic backpacks, getting excited about home renovations, and becoming our mothers.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews