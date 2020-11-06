Whether you’re “WTF is TikTok” years old, “seeing all teenagers as potential babysitters” years old, or “saw something you had as a child in an antique store” years old, it’s time to admit it. You’re old.
In I Am “Why Do I Need Venmo?” Years Old, Janine Annett and Ali Solomon chronicle the trials and tribulations of getting older, touching on themes from technology and pop-culture to fashion and body image with comics such as:
- I am “super into dogs and clogs” years old.
- I am “excited about composting” years old.
- I am “texting about the carpool” years old.
- I am “wow, LL Bean has a lot of cool clothes now” years old.
- I am “can’t digest cheese” years old.
- I am “hurt myself putting on pants” years old.
