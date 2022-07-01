Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Long Story Short
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Long Story Short

100 Classic Books in Three Panels

by Lisa Brown

Regular Price $14.95

Regular Price $19.95 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $14.95

Regular Price $19.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 7, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Apr 7, 2020

Page Count

80 Pages

Publisher

algonquin-books

ISBN-13

9781616205034

Genre

Nonfiction / Humor / Form / Comic Strips & Cartoons

Description

Literature is long. Comics are short.
 
Does Proust get you down? Do you find The Unbearable Lightness of Being simply unbearable? Is The Inferno your own private hell? Do you long to be conversant about classics like Moby Dick, the Bhagavad Gita, Madame Bovary, and, um, Twilight?
 
Bestselling illustrator Lisa Brown (The Airport Book; Baby, Mix Me a Drink) did her homework. Long Story Short offers 100 pithy and skewering three-panel literary summaries, from curriculum classics like Don Quixote, Lord of the Flies, and Jane Eyre to modern favorites like Beloved, The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, and Atonement, conveniently organized by subjects including “Love,” “Sex,” “Death,” and “Female Trouble.” Lisa Brown’s Long Story Short is the perfect way to turn a traipse through what your English teacher called “the canon” into a frolic—or to happily cram for the next occasion that requires you to appear bookish and well-read.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"You probably began this quarantine with dreams of rereading Moby-Dick or Persuasion. But if you’re like me, you’re finding it hard to concentrate on anything more than a tweet. Fortunately, Lisa Brown has just published Long Story Short, a witty collection of cartoon book reviews."
Ron Charles, The Washington Post

"A collection of three-panel comics that slyly condense hefty works of literature."
Lucy Knisley, author and illustrator of Relish: My Life in the Kitchen

"It’s lighter than CliffsNotes and quite possibly more entertaining than the originals (the horror, the horror!)"
Booklist


 
"You probably began this quarantine with dreams of rereading Moby-Dick or Persuasion. But if you’re like me, you’re finding it hard to concentrate on anything more than a tweet. Fortunately, Lisa Brown has just published Long Story Short, a witty collection of cartoon book reviews."
Ron Charles, The Washington Post

"A collection of three-panel comics that slyly condense hefty works of literature."
Lucy Knisley, author and illustrator of Relish: My Life in the Kitchen

"It’s lighter than CliffsNotes and quite possibly more entertaining than the originals (the horror, the horror!)"
Booklist


 
Read More Read Less