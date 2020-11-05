Ali Solomon is an art teacher and cartoonist living with her husband and two daughters in Queens, New York. She is currently a cartoonist for the New Yorker, and her writing and illustrations have appeared in McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, Wired, Journal of Alta Magazine, The American Bystander, Airmail Weekly, and the Huffington Post, among other places. She designs greeting cards for NobleWorks, and her illustrations have been published in The Menagerie trilogy by Tui and Kari Sutherland (HarperCollins).