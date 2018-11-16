Loryn Brantz

Loryn Brantz is the creator of The Good Advice Cupcake and Jellybean Comics. She is also the author of the bestselling board book series, Feminist Baby, and is a two-time Emmy Award winner and a senior writer at BuzzFeed. She loves cupcakes and making people laugh.



Kyra Kupetsky is the lead animator/voice actor for The Good Advice Cupcake at BuzzFeed. She graduated in 2015 from The School of Visual Arts and has since lived in Burbank, California, producing a multitude of art and animation. She loves cartoons and cutesy characters.

