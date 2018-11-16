Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Loryn Brantz

Loryn Brantz is the creator of The Good Advice Cupcake and Jellybean Comics. She is also the author of the bestselling board book series, Feminist Baby, and is a two-time Emmy Award winner and a senior writer at BuzzFeed. She loves cupcakes and making people laugh.

Kyra Kupetsky is the lead animator/voice actor for The Good Advice Cupcake at BuzzFeed. She graduated in 2015 from The School of Visual Arts and has since lived in Burbank, California, producing a multitude of art and animation. She loves cartoons and cutesy characters.
