Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Loryn Brantz
Loryn Brantz is the creator of The Good Advice Cupcake and Jellybean Comics. She is also the author of the bestselling board book series, Feminist Baby, and is a two-time Emmy Award winner and a senior writer at BuzzFeed. She loves cupcakes and making people laugh.Read More
Kyra Kupetsky is the lead animator/voice actor for The Good Advice Cupcake at BuzzFeed. She graduated in 2015 from The School of Visual Arts and has since lived in Burbank, California, producing a multitude of art and animation. She loves cartoons and cutesy characters.
Kyra Kupetsky is the lead animator/voice actor for The Good Advice Cupcake at BuzzFeed. She graduated in 2015 from The School of Visual Arts and has since lived in Burbank, California, producing a multitude of art and animation. She loves cartoons and cutesy characters.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Grab Life by the Balls
Follow along with The Good Advice Cupcake as she doles out razor-smart, hilarious, and shocking advice on everything from career goals to falling in love!…